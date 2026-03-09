NEET UG 2026 registration deadline extended! NTA makes final call to apply at 'neet.nta.nic.in' before last date

The NEET UG 2026 registration deadline has been extended till 11 March. The National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the last registration date after several candidates complained of website and server issues. The NEET UG 2026 application window will now remain open for 3 more days. The NTA made final call, urging medical aspirants to “complete the filling up of form within the extended date and time.”

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions must submit the form timely before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 application deadline, which is Wednesday, 11 March. In a press release, NTA stated, "The last date for submission of Online Application Form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] - 2026 has been extended up to 11th March, 2026 (09.00 P.M.). The payment of fees can be made up to 11:50 PM on 11.03.2026."

In a post on X, the agency ​said, “The deadline to submit your application form has been extended to March 11, 2026.📌 Submission Closes: 09:00 PM IST📌 Fee Payment Closes: 11:50 PM IST.”

NEET UG 2026 registration deadline The NEET UG 2026 application window will now close on 11 March. Candidates can register for the entrance exam online by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The registration window for this national level exam will close at 9:00 pm on Wednesday. Warning that no further extension will be granted, it urged NEET UG aspirants to pay exam fees latest by 11:50 pm of the same day.

Candidates must pay the NEET UG 2026 registration fees to complete the registration process.

Category-wise NEET UG 2026 registration fees General category - ₹ 1,700

1,700 General-EWS category - Rs1,600

SC/ ST/ PwD category - ₹ 1,000

How to register for NEET 2026? Follow the steps given below to register for NEET UG 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register by entering name, address, category, and communication address.

Step 3: Create a password and submit.

Step 4: Fill the application form.

Step 5: Capture the live photo and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the registration fees.

Step 7: Submit the form.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page

NEET 2026 UG Registration: Documents Required Passport size photograph

Postcard size photograph

Left and right-hand fingers and thumb impression

Signature

Category Certificate

Class 10 or equivalent Pass Certificate

Class 10 or equivalent Mark Sheet

Class 10 or equivalent CGPA to percentage Conversion Certificate

Identity Proof

Address Proof (Present and Permanent)

PwBD Certificate