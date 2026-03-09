Subscribe

NEET UG 2026 registration deadline extended! NTA makes final call to apply at 'neet.nta.nic.in' before last date

The NEET UG 2026 registration deadline has been extended to 11 March 2026. Candidates must submit their applications and fees by this date to participate in the exam.

Fareha Naaz
Published9 Mar 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Advertisement
NEET UG 2026 registration is now open until 11 March 2026.
NEET UG 2026 registration is now open until 11 March 2026.
AI Quick Read

The NEET UG 2026 registration deadline has been extended till 11 March. The National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the last registration date after several candidates complained of website and server issues. The NEET UG 2026 application window will now remain open for 3 more days. The NTA made final call, urging medical aspirants to “complete the filling up of form within the extended date and time.”

Advertisement

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions must submit the form timely before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 application deadline, which is Wednesday, 11 March. In a press release, NTA stated, "The last date for submission of Online Application Form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] - 2026 has been extended up to 11th March, 2026 (09.00 P.M.). The payment of fees can be made up to 11:50 PM on 11.03.2026."

Also Read | NEET UG 2026: NTA makes final call to medical aspirants to complete registration

In a post on X, the agency ​said, “The deadline to submit your application form has been extended to March 11, 2026.📌 Submission Closes: 09:00 PM IST📌 Fee Payment Closes: 11:50 PM IST.”

NEET UG 2026 registration deadline

The NEET UG 2026 application window will now close on 11 March. Candidates can register for the entrance exam online by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The registration window for this national level exam will close at 9:00 pm on Wednesday. Warning that no further extension will be granted, it urged NEET UG aspirants to pay exam fees latest by 11:50 pm of the same day.

Advertisement
Also Read | NEET 2026 registration starts today: NTA opens application window; how to apply

Candidates must pay the NEET UG 2026 registration fees to complete the registration process.

Category-wise NEET UG 2026 registration fees

  • General category - 1,700
  • General-EWS category - Rs1,600
  • SC/ ST/ PwD category - 1,000

Also Read | ED searches 11 locations in connection to Bihar Constable Recruitment scam

How to register for NEET 2026?

Follow the steps given below to register for NEET UG 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register by entering name, address, category, and communication address.

Step 3: Create a password and submit.

Step 4: Fill the application form.

Step 5: Capture the live photo and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the registration fees.

Step 7: Submit the form.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page

NEET 2026 UG Registration: Documents Required

Passport size photograph

Postcard size photograph

Advertisement

Left and right-hand fingers and thumb impression

Signature

Category Certificate

Class 10 or equivalent Pass Certificate

Class 10 or equivalent Mark Sheet

Class 10 or equivalent CGPA to percentage Conversion Certificate

Identity Proof

Address Proof (Present and Permanent)

PwBD Certificate

Citizenship certificate (for NRI/OCI/Foreign citizen candidates)

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationNEET UG 2026 registration deadline extended! NTA makes final call to apply at 'neet.nta.nic.in' before last date
Advertisement
Read Next Story