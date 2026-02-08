NEET UG 2026 registration starts today: NTA opens application window; how to apply at neet.nta.nic.in for exam on 3 May

NEET UG 2026: The registration for the most sought-after national level competitive exam commenced on 8 February 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notification for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) at its official website neet.nta.nic.in, almost a month after it released its syllabus. According to the schedule, the NEET (UG) – 2026 examination will be held on 3 May 2026.

The official notice states, "National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online Applications for NEET (UG) - 2026 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India." This medical exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses like BAMS, BUMS and BSMS.

Steps to apply Step 1: Register online and note down system generated application number.

Step 2: Fill online application form, choose password and security question and its answer

Step 3: Pay exam fee.

Step 4: Download confirmation page for future reference. The Testing agency activated the registration link on 8 February which can be accessed here. The application window will remain open for nearly a month as last date to register is 8 March. Candidates will be able to register till 9:00 pm on the last day for the exam and pay fee till 11:50 PM. As per the circular, the exam spanning 3-hours will be held between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. The correction window will open on 10 March and close in 3 days on 12 March 2026.

NEET UG exam fees General candidates need to pay ₹1700, while General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates must pay ₹1600. SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates need to pay ₹1000. For candidates appearing at centres outside India, the fee is ₹9500 across all categories.

The Chemistry and Physics sections will carry equal weightage of 45 questions each, while the Biology section will have 90 questions with maximum weightage.

"The entire application process for NEET (UG) - 2026 is online, including uploading of scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and generation of the Confirmation Page, Admit Card, etc. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including Confirmation Page to NTA through Post/ Fax/WhatsApp/Email/by Hand. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted," the notice adds.