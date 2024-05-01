NEET UG Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 admit card anytime soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the testing agency has already released the NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip. Students can download it from the official website. It is important to note that there is no official confirmation about the NEET UG admit card release date and time, but exams are only a few days away, and the NTA is likely to release it shortly.

Also read: NEET UG 2024 registration reopens: Check how to apply online, deadline, application fees, exam date, and other details The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NTA will administer these exams that will be held in single shifts, which will commence at 2 pm and end at 5:20 pm, spanning 3 hours and 20 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once the hall tickets are released by the testing agency, those candidates who registered for the NEET UG exam can download their hall ticket from the official website at neet.ntaonline.in.

Essential credentials needed to download the NEET admit card include application number, date of birth (DOB), and security pin.

Also read: NEET UG 2024: Exam city slip likely to be announced soon at neet.ntaonline.in. Here is how to download it The admit card will consist of the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city and centre, as well as the subjects with respective codes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of NEET UG - neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Next, on the home page under the latest news section, click on the 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card' link.

The candidate will be led to the Log-in window.

Enter the required credentials like application number, DOB, and Security PIN.

Click on 'Submit'.

NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference. Also read: NEET postgraduate examination fee reduced by ₹ 750 As many as 23,81,833 students, consisting of 10 lakh males and over 13 lakh females, have enrolled for the NEET UG exam this year, as per NTA data. The exam is being conducted for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges across the country.

The NEET UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Tamil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!