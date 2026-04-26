NEET UG Admit Card 2026 released at neet.nta.nic.in, download link, helpline numbers here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG Admit Card 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the hall ticket from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.Candidates can download the NEET UG 2026 admit card using their login credentials. They can follow the steps below to access the hall ticket.
“NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Cards are now LIVE. Exam: 03 May 2026 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their login credentials. Stay updated & check all instructions carefully,” read the NTA’s notice.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026, they may contact NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in
The NEET UG examination will be held on 03 May 2026 (Sunday), in a single shift—from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The test pattern comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions, which candidates must attempt in 180 minutes.
The duration of the test is three hours (03:00 hrs). Compensatory time of one hour will be provided to PwBD candidates (with physical limitations to write), whether or not they use the facility of a scribe.
No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions. Each question is intended to have a single correct answer. However, if more than one option is found to be correct, four marks will be awarded to all candidates who select any of the correct options. If a question is withdrawn, four marks will be awarded to all candidates, irrespective of whether they attempted it.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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