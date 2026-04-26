NEET UG Admit Card 2026 released at neet.nta.nic.in, download link, helpline numbers here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG Admit Card 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the hall ticket from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.Candidates can download the NEET UG 2026 admit card using their login credentials. They can follow the steps below to access the hall ticket.
“NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Cards are now LIVE. Exam: 03 May 2026 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their login credentials. Stay updated & check all instructions carefully,” read the NTA’s notice.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026, they may contact NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in
The NEET UG examination will be held on 03 May 2026 (Sunday), in a single shift—from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The test pattern comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions, which candidates must attempt in 180 minutes.
The duration of the test is three hours (03:00 hrs). Compensatory time of one hour will be provided to PwBD candidates (with physical limitations to write), whether or not they use the facility of a scribe.
No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions. Each question is intended to have a single correct answer. However, if more than one option is found to be correct, four marks will be awarded to all candidates who select any of the correct options. If a question is withdrawn, four marks will be awarded to all candidates, irrespective of whether they attempted it.