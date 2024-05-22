NEET UG Answer Key 2024: Solutions to be OUT soon at exams.nta.ac.in; 6 steps to download, challenge them
NEET UG Answer Key 2024: NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2024 answer key. According to media reports, it is most likely be out by May 28.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG 2024 answer key. Though there is no official announcement regarding the release date of the Provisional Answer Key 2024, as per media reports, the answer key will most likely be out by May 28.