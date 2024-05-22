NEET UG Answer Key 2024: NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2024 answer key. According to media reports, it is most likely be out by May 28.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG 2024 answer key. Though there is no official announcement regarding the release date of the Provisional Answer Key 2024, as per media reports, the answer key will most likely be out by May 28.

Once the answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ to download the NEET UG answer key.

The NTA administered the NEET UG exam on May 5, which lasted three hours and 45 minutes between 2:00 pm. and 5:20 pm. As many as 24 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was conducted by NTA across 557 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

How to download NEET UG answer key 2024? Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the NEET UG answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the "NEET Answer Key 2024" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration details and click on submit

Step 4: The NEET UG answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the answer key

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference

How to challenge the answer key? Follow the below-mentioned steps to challenge the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click the link available for the answer key challenge

Step 3: Enter the application number, test booklet code and captcha

Step 4: The screen will display the questions with answer options. For the questions you wish to challenge, select the options you believe are correct.

Step 5: Upload documents in support of the challenge solution

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit your application

If candidates encounter any discrepancies in the answer key, they can file objections. Each objection incurs a non-refundable processing charge of Rs. 200 per question.

