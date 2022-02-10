NEW DELHI : The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday issued a notice for candidates to change their status from Indian resident to Non Resident Indian (NRI).

The notice comes for the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2021.

Candidates seeking to change their status from Indian to NRI will have to submit their application to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com with supporting documents between 11 February 10 am and 13 February 6 pm.

The NRI status claim will have to abide by the directions/ orders of the Supreme Court of India in the case (W.P. © No 689/ 2017- Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) and Anr. Vs. Union of India and Ors.

To know more refer to the document below.

Candidates have been advised to keep an eye on the official website www.mcc.nic.in for updated information.

“Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time," an MCC statement said.

Candidates should also note that once the category gets converted the applicant will be treated as NRI in all the remaining rounds of NEET counselling and they will not be able to avail the benefit under Muslim Minority quota/Jain Minority Quota or any other Quota.

Read below to know the documents that needs to be submitted for the status change from Indian to NRI

-Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa)

-Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders

-Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized

-Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

-NEET Score Card of the candidate.

The notice has also attached an undertaking that requires to be duly filled by the candidate and sent along with all other documents.

The undertaking says that they are applying for conversion of category from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 and they have cleared NEET-UG Examination, 2021 and are eligible for the MCC NEET Counselling.

