Candidates should also note that once the category gets converted the applicant will be treated as NRI in all the remaining rounds of NEET counselling and they will not be able to avail the benefit under Muslim Minority quota/Jain Minority Quota or any other Quota.
Read below to know the documents that needs to be submitted for the status change from Indian to NRI
-Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa)
-Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders
-Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized
-Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).
-NEET Score Card of the candidate.
The notice has also attached an undertaking that requires to be duly filled by the candidate and sent along with all other documents.
The undertaking says that they are applying for conversion of category from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 and they have cleared NEET-UG Examination, 2021 and are eligible for the MCC NEET Counselling.
