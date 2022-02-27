The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Sunday issued a notice regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2021. The notice is of the Round 2 of seat allotment result of NEET UG Counselling 2021.

The final result had been announced on 26 February. The Committee announced that any discrepancy in the result can be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS till 10 am of 26 February through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.

Read the notice here

The notice also advised the candidates to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

The reporting module against Round 1 seat allotment result at the colleges for admission to MBBS and BDS seats has started from Sunday, 27 February. Candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG round 2 counselling, can report for admission till March 5.

Here's how to check status

-Go to mcc.nic.in

-Click on the NEET UG tab

-On the News and Events Section, click on the result link

-Check and download the NEET UG round 2 status.

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.

MCC also mentioned that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

The NEET UG round 2 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 2 registration. The round 2 seat allotment result is available at the official website- mcc.nic.in.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats. Candidates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also be eligible for participation against the 15 per cent AIQ seats.

