NEET UG counselling 2024: MCC round 1 to begin tomorrow for admission to AIIMS, Central Universities, JIPMER and more

NEET UG counselling 2024: The MCC is set to start the first round of counselling on August 14. Candidates should visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in for more information.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published13 Aug 2024, 02:39 PM IST
NEET UG counselling 2024: For more information about the counselling process, candidates should visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG counselling 2024: For more information about the counselling process, candidates should visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), will commence the first round of counselling on August 14.

The counselling process will take place for 1,09,145 MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and 27,868 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats. In addition, around 1,000 BSc Nursing seats will be allocated through NEET counselling, apart from several others in AYUSH and veterinary courses across India.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment highlights: SC says there was no systemic breach

The DGHS notice dated July 29 states, “It is hereby informed that the NEET UG Counselling for the Academic session 2024 is expected to commence tentatively from 14th of August 2024. However, the registration process for the counselling may begin in the first week of August. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website regarding updates on schedule and further process of Counselling.”

Also Read | Top events today, Aug 11: NEET PG 2024, Olympics closing ceremony, more

National Medical Commission (NMC) Secretary Dr B Srinivas said the registration for the counselling process is likely to start in the first week of August, reported The Hindu.

"The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats," the daily quoted the NMC secretary as saying.

The aspiring candidates must visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in for more information about the counselling process.

Also Read | Top events today, Aug 11: NEET PG 2024, Olympics closing ceremony, more

The Medical Commission will administer the counselling process for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, all central university seats, JIPMER (Pondicherry), and 100 per cent deemed university seats.

On July 26, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam held on May 5. The results were published after the Supreme Court disposed of a bunch of petitions, including those alleging paper leaks and irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

Also Read | NEET PG admit card 2024: NBEMS to release hall tickets today at natboard.edu.in

Students who passed the NEET Exam are eligible to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2024 through the official website. The counselling will be conducted in multiple rounds to allocate seats in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and veterinary courses.

Click here for the tentative schedule for online counselling (allotment process) for NEET-UG (MBBS/BDS/B.Sc Nursing) - 2024.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 02:39 PM IST
HomeEducationNEET UG counselling 2024: MCC round 1 to begin tomorrow for admission to AIIMS, Central Universities, JIPMER and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    337.25
    03:04 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -4.05 (-1.19%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,927.90
    03:04 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    6.4 (0.22%)

    Tata Power

    408.85
    03:04 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.3 (-2.22%)

    Tata Steel

    149.20
    03:04 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -2.85 (-1.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Olectra Greentech

    1,671.50
    02:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    128.2 (8.31%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.10
    02:58 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.9 (5.87%)

    Blue Star

    1,702.00
    02:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    83.65 (5.17%)

    Inox Wind

    218.20
    02:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    9.7 (4.65%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue