The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), will commence the first round of counselling on August 14.

The counselling process will take place for 1,09,145 MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and 27,868 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats. In addition, around 1,000 BSc Nursing seats will be allocated through NEET counselling, apart from several others in AYUSH and veterinary courses across India.

The DGHS notice dated July 29 states, "It is hereby informed that the NEET UG Counselling for the Academic session 2024 is expected to commence tentatively from 14th of August 2024. However, the registration process for the counselling may begin in the first week of August. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website regarding updates on schedule and further process of Counselling."

National Medical Commission (NMC) Secretary Dr B Srinivas said the registration for the counselling process is likely to start in the first week of August, reported The Hindu.

"The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats," the daily quoted the NMC secretary as saying.

The aspiring candidates must visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in for more information about the counselling process.

The Medical Commission will administer the counselling process for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, all central university seats, JIPMER (Pondicherry), and 100 per cent deemed university seats.

On July 26, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam held on May 5. The results were published after the Supreme Court disposed of a bunch of petitions, including those alleging paper leaks and irregularities in the conduct of the exam.