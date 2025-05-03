NEET UG exam 2025: Check list of important documents to carry, items not allowed, dress code and more

NEET exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on May 4. Candidates can visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in to download their hall tickets.

Advertisement

After issuing the exam city intimation slip and the NEET UG 2025 admit cards, NTA has released instructions that candidates must abide by on the examination day. They are required to conform to guidelines about personal documents, dress code, and prohibited items to steer clear of any last-minute problems at the exam center.

NEET UG 2025: What are the important documents you need to carry? A printed copy of the admit card must be carried, with a passport-size photograph pasted on it that matches the one uploaded during the application process. 2. One passport-size photograph, which should be the same as the one uploaded in the application form. It has to be fixed on the attendance sheet at the exam center.

Advertisement

3. You should carry an original and valid photo identification document whether it is PAN card, Voter ID or Driving License, Aadhar Card, Passport, Ration Card, or Class 12 admit card with a photograph.

4. If applicable, candidates should not forget PwBD certificate. Those who claim relaxation under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category must have the the competent authority issued certificate.

According to NTA, any candidate without such documents like Aadhar card, valid photo id will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

NEET UG 2025: What's the dress code for the exam? The NTA has set a strict dress code to keep the exam integrity and pave the way for smooth security checks:

Candidates should wear light-coloured, casual clothes with half sleeves. Heavy ones and long sleeves are strictly not allowed. They should either wear slippers or sandals with low heals as shoes are prohibited in the examination hall 3. Candidates who wear customary or religious attire must reach the exam center at least one hour prior the last reporting time i.e. by 12:30 pm to permit enough time for inspection and frisking.

Advertisement

Also Read | Best laptop for students in 2025: Top 6 options that you need to consider now

4. Female candidates are recommended not to wear brooches, flowers, jeans or badges. Jewelry such as earrings, pendants, nose rings, and other ornamental accessories should be not be worn while going for the exam.

List of items that you can't carry inside the examination hall Any printed or written notes, bits of paper, or any form of study material. 2. Geometry box, pencil box, plastic pouches, pens, scales, writing pads, erasers, log tables, calculators, electronic pens, or scanners.

3. Mobile phones, earphones, microphones and Bluetooth devices, pagers, health bands, cameras, or any electronic or communication devices

4. Watches, bracelets, including any metallic products are not allowed.

5. Any packed or opened food items.

Also Read | NEET 2025: NTA announces dedicated website to report suspicious claims

6. Any other items that could be used for dishonest practices, such as microchips or concealed communication devices, will result in disqualification and the cancellation of your candidature if found in possession.

Advertisement

Moreover, as per NTA rules, no candidates are permitted to leave the the exam hall prior to the end of the test without submitting over the OMR sheet to the invigilator. Strict action will be taken under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, against any use of unfair means or malpractice.