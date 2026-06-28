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NEET UG objection window closes today — 28 June: How to challenge answer key before deadline

The NTA will close the objection window for the NEET UG re-exam answer key today. Students must submit their challenges before the deadline on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Jun 2026, 01:04 PM IST
NTA will release final answer key after expert review.
NTA will release final answer key after expert review.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close objection window to challenge National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] re-exam answer key. Students who appeared for the NEET UG examination this year must take note of the last date and submit their responses before the deadline at the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

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The national level test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions was conducted on 21 June this year. NTA conducted this competitive entrance test again this year last Sunday because 3 May exam was cancelled due to widespread paper leak and exam irregularities concerns. The testing agency released the answer key on 25 June and simultaneously opened the objection window. Since, NEET UG objection window closes today, medical aspirants must raise objections before deadline.

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NEET UG objection window deadline

No provisional answer key challenge will be accepted after 28 June 2026, 11:50 PM.

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How to challenge answer key

Follow the steps mentioned below to challenge NEET UG answer key"

Step 1: Visit NTA's official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Answer Key Challenge for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination’ link available on the homepage. The

Step 3: The user will be directed to login page where application number, password and security code needs to be provided.

Step 4: Enter the Question Paper Serles Code printed on the cover of the Test Booklet.

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Step 5: Select the questions for which declared provisional answer key needs to be challenged.

Step 6: Upload documentary evidence in support of the challenged question and add remarks.

Step 7: Review all selected challenges before final submission as no additions or modifications will be allowed later.

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Step 8: Pay 200 fee for each question challenged as the application will be accepted only after successful payment.

Step 9: For final confirmation click on the checkbox stating, “By clicking Submit, you confirm that the Question Paper Series Code you have entered matches the Test Booklet you attempted on 21 June 2026, and that you wish to submit the listed challenges for expert review. Submission can be made only once. Please ensure your review is complete before proceeding.”

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Step 10: The applicant will receive acknowledgement slip which should be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Direct link for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination Answer Key Challenge window

Notably, acceptable documents and sources for review of provisional answer key include references from standard textbooks (with chapter and page citation), NCERT, and other reputable academic publications.

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What happens if the challenge is accepted

NTA in its official notification said, “Every challenge received within the challenge window will be placed before a panel of subject experts. Expert review starts immediately and runs in parallel with OMR scanning, so neither step has to wait for the other.”

If any challenge is accepted on merit, the provisional answer key for that question will be revised. The revised answer will be applied uniformly to every candidate, across all four sets, irrespective of who raised the challenge or under which Series Code. It is important to note that the objection fee will be refunded in full for every question on which the challenge is accepted by the expert panel.

"The Answer Key finalized after the challenge will be treated as final. No challenge/grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after closure of Challenge Window / declaration of result will be entertained," NTA noted.

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About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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