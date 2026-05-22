NEET UG Re-exam 2026: Can students skip re-test? When will admit cards be released? FAQs answered

The original NEET UG 2026 exam, conducted on May 3, was cancelled following the paper leak controversy that triggered nationwide outrage and a CBI investigation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 in offline pen-and-paper mode.

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However, the re-NEET 2026 has created much confusion among aspirants. Here are FAQs to clarify all doubts surrounding the re-examination:

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT what will change when NEET goes digital from next year

Is re-NEET 2026 confirmed? Yes, the NTA has officially confirmed the cancellation of the May 3 exam and announced the full schedule for the NEET UG 2026 re-test exam for 21 June.

Is re-NEET on 21 June? Yes. The NEET UG 2026 re-test exam is officially confirmed for Sunday, 21 June 2026.

The NTA has extended the duration by 15 minutes, totalling 195 minutes, to facilitate formalities, such as signing attendance sheets and other procedures.

The exam, which was scheduled from 2 pm to 5 PM, will now continue till 5:15 PM.

Do I need to register again? No, there is no requirement for fresh registrations. Students successfully registered for the original May 3 exam are automatically eligible to appear for the re-test.

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Also Read | Parliamentary panel members grill top NTA officials over NEET paper ‘leak’

Can I change my exam city? NTA had allowed students one week to update their preferred city for the NEET UG retest. However, the window to update the exam city is now closed.

Students who have updated their exam centre preference by 21 May will be allocated the city based on their new selection, based on availability. Those who missed the window, the system has locked your original city choices from the initial application.

Is the re-exam offline or online? The Re-NEET 2026 exam will be strictly offline. It will be conducted in the traditional Pen-and-Paper mode using a physical question paper and an OMR sheet for shading answers.

NEET will shift to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from next year.

Do all NEET 2026 candidates need to reappear? Because the NTA completely cancelled and scrapped the original May 3 exam due to the paper leak investigation, the marks and OMR sheets from that day are entirely null and void.

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Therefore, yes, if students want a rank and a score for medical admissions this year, they will have to sit for the June 21 re-test.

Can a student skip the re-exam? Students can choose not to show up, but skipping it means they will not receive a NEET 2026 scorecard, effectively ruling out admissions for the current academic year.

Will NTA refund the fee? The NTA said a dedicated portal for submitting bank account details for the refund process will be activated by 21 May 2026. It also clarified that candidates will not have to pay any additional fee for appearing in the re-examination.

“Fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA's internal resources,” the agency said.

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When will admit cards be released? New admit cards for the NEET UG retest will be issued by 14 June. Students are advised to note their centre location carefully, because even if the city of the exam remains the same, the allocation of the centre is randomised.

Will the old admit card be valid? No, the May 3 exam admit card is completely invalid. Students are requested to download a fresh admit card for the 21 June exam.

What changes in counselling and results? Syllabus and Pattern : Absolutely unchanged. The marking scheme and index remain identical to the original guidelines.

: Absolutely unchanged. The marking scheme and index remain identical to the original guidelines. Results Timeline : Due to the re-exam shift, the release of provisional answer keys, final keys, and the official result declaration/cutoff ranks will now take place throughout July 2026.

: Due to the re-exam shift, the release of provisional answer keys, final keys, and the official result declaration/cutoff ranks will now take place throughout July 2026. Counselling: The entire medical counselling process (MCC and state-wise admissions) will naturally defer to late July or early August 2026, following the declaration of results.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.