NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: Results to be out today at neet.nta.nic.in

07 Sep 2022, 10:19 AM IST
Websites to check NEET UG 2022 Result
Once the results are announced, candidates can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in. Apart from this, candidates can also check their NEET UG 2022 results on nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in
07 Sep 2022, 09:56 AM IST
NEET UG 2022 centres
The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on July 17 in 'pen and paper' mode
07 Sep 2022, 09:54 AM IST
When were the NEET UG exams were held ?
The entrance exam was held on 17 July. The NEET UG medical entrance exam saw 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the NEET UG, which had received record 18.72 lakh applications this year.
07 Sep 2022, 09:41 AM IST
How to check NEET UG 2022 Results
Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘NEET UG Result 2022’ link.
Enter your NEET UG 2022 application number and other required details and click on submit.
Your NEET UG 2022 results will appear on the screen.
Download it and take the print out for future reference
07 Sep 2022, 09:36 AM IST
Why are NEET UG exams conducted?
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.
07 Sep 2022, 09:36 AM IST
Results to be announced today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) results today i.e. 7 September, NTA officials had told news agency PTI. However, no official statement has come from the NTA on this.