NEET UG Result 2025 date: Where and how to check scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Under-graduate (NEET UG) on May 4 is set to announce results soon. Aspiring students, eagerly waiting for the results will be able to access their scorecard on NTA's official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2025 date As many as 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test this year. The test took place at 4,750 examination centres spread across 557 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. As per NTA's notice dated February 7, the Testing Agency announced a tentative NEET UG Result 2025 date, which is June 14.

Candidates can access their scorecards online using login credentials.

However, NTA released the NEET result on June 4 last year — 10 before the June 14 stipulated date. Given this timeline, it is likely that the NEET UG result might be declared today or tomorrow.

The result will be declared in online mode and a press release will provide key statistics, like overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance stats, the topper’s list and other important details.

NEET Result 2025: Important Details

Students can check the important highlights for the NEET exam 2025

How to check NEET UG 2025 Result? The NEET UG 2025 scorecard will be available online and can be downloaded from the official website with the help of registration credentials. Follow the steps mentioned below to download NEET UG result:

Step 1: Visit the NTA's official website at nta.nic.in and then proceed by clicking on Examinations on the home page. Navigate to ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2025’ website link.

Step 2: At neet.nta.nic.in, select the NEET 2025 scorecard download link.

Step 3: Enter NEET 2025 application number and date of birth and click on Submit.

Step 4: Check and download the NEET Scorecard 2025 in PDF format.

Things to check on NEET UG 2025 Scorecard Students must verify for the following details mentioned on the scorecard:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Marks Obtained (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Total Marks

NEET UG Qualifying Status

Category Rank (if applicable)

Percentile Score

All India Rank (AIR)