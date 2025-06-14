NEET UG Result 2025 DECLARED: NTA releases results at neet.nta.nic.in, check scorecard, cut-off

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scores of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Under-graduate (NEET UG) 2025 at neet.nta.nic.in today on June 14, 2025, as informed in an NTA circular on February 7, 2025. NTA previously released the ‘Final Answer Keys' for NEET UG 2025.

NEET UG 2025: Step-by-step guide to check scores Candidates can use the following steps to check the NEET UG 2025 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in. Select Examinations on the homepage and then click ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2025’ link.

Step 2: Select the NEET 2025 scorecard download link.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials, including application number and date of birth. Click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Verify your qualifying status and the marks obtained in the NEET 2025 scorecard. Download the scorecard, print it out, and keep it for future reference.

NEET UG 2025: Cut-off marks NTA has released the cut-off marks for various categories to qualify for the NEET UG 2025 exam. Check category-wise cut-off marks here.

Category NEET UG 2025 cut-off marks General/EWS 686-144 Gen/EWS PwD 143-127 OBC/SC/ST 143-113

NEET UG 2025: Toppers Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan has topped the NEET UG 2025 exam. Some notable toppers are Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh, Khrishang Joshi from Maharashtra, Mrinal Kishore Jha from Delhi and Avika Agarwal from Delhi.

NEET UG 2025: Exam dates The NEET UG 2025 examination was held on May 4, 2025. Nearly 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. The exam was conducted in 557 centres across India and 14 centres abroad in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.