NEET UG Result 2025 today! Download scorecard from neet.nta.nic.in using THESE credentials; 5-steps to check here

NEET UG Result 2025: The results of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Under-graduate (NEET UG) will be announced today, as mentioned in the NTA circular dated February 7. As per the notice, June 14 is the tentative date for declaration of NEET UG 2025 results. Notably, NTA has already released the ‘Final Answer Keys for NEET(UG)-2025' and the results are expected soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET UG examination on May 4 this year for which around 22.7 lakh NEET aspirants appeared. The NTA conducted the medical entrance exam in 14 centres abroad, in addition to 557 Indian cities.

A total of 4,750 examination centres were prepared to administer the exam in a single shift. Aspiring students, awaiting the results must note that the scorecard will be available at the official website only in online mode at nta.nic.in or neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will issue a press release announcing important exam related information, including overall pass percentage, the topper’s list, gender-wise performance stats and other key statistics.

How to check NEET UG 2025 Result? The NEET UG 2025 scorecard can be downloaded from the official website using application number and date of birth. Step-by-step guide is provided below to access NEET UG result:

Step 1: Visit NTA's official website at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on Examinations and then select ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2025’ link.

Step 2: Click on the NEET 2025 scorecard download link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials — application number and date of birth — click on Submit.

Step 4: Check qualifying status and marks NEET 2025 scorecard. Download the NEET 2025 scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Top medical colleges in India Given below is the list of top medical colleges across India, as per NIRF rankings 2024.

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, (NIMHANS) Bangalore

Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Rank 6: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS), Lucknow

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore