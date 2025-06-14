NEET UG Result 2025 topper: Mahesh Kumar secures Rank 1 with 99.99% score; list of top 100 rank holders here

NEET UG Result 2025: Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan emerged as the topper this year by scoring 99.99 percent in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Under-graduate (NEET UG) exam.

Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh obtained Rank 2 and Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra secured Rank 3. Avika Aggarwal from Delhi emerged as the female topper in NEET UG 2025 exam, who secured an All India Rank 5. Aashi Singh from Delhi with AIR 12, secured second spot among top performing females.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced NEET UG 2025 results today, June 14, for the exam conducted on May 4 this year. The official link has been activated and students can access their scores from NTA's official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Given below is the list of top 100 scorers:

NEET UG 2025 toppers

Out of a total of 22,09,318 candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exam, 7,22,462 female candidates and 5,14,063 male candidates qualified this year. As per NTA's press release dated June 14, nearly 50,000 candidates secured 502 or more marks in the NEET UG exam. The NEET UG 2025 result can be downloaded from the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA in a post on X stated, "NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE! All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at 👉 https://neet.nta.nic.in."

How to check NEET UG 2025 Result? The NEET UG 2025 scores can be checked and downloaded from the official website using application number and date of birth. Step-by-step guide is provided below to access NEET UG result:

Step 1: Visit NTA's official website at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on Examinations and then select ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2025’ link.

Step 2: Click on the NEET 2025 scorecard download link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials — application number and date of birth — click on Submit.