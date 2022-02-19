NEW DELHI : The NEET-MDS Exam 2002 has been postponed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The official statement issued by the NBEMS says that the examination which was scheduled to be held on 6 March, 2022 has been rescheduled. However, the notice does not mention any date as to when the exam will be held now.

The official notice by the NBEMS also says that the cut-off for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2022 has also been extended to 31 July as per directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The online application window for NEET-MDS 2022 has now been re-opened for candidates to apply in view of the extended internship cut-off. The application process had earlier been stopped on 24 January, this year.

Check out the official document below

The revised schedule for conduct of NEET MDS 2022 and reopening of online application window will be announced on the official website (https://natboard.edu.in or https://nbe.edu.in) shortly.

The examination may be postponed for four to six weeks. The decision was taken by Ministry in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 examination.

“It has been decided by the Competent Authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS examination, 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the health ministry had said on 17 February.

The examination is likely to be conducted around the same date as that of NEET PG 2022.

"It is informed that the matter has been examined in this ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 exams, it has been decided by the competent authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS exam for 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," Secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a letter to the National Board of Examinations in Medical sciences.

Notably, the ministry had earlier received representation from the United Doctors Front Association for the extension of exam NEET-MDS 2022 date by 4-6 weeks and to extend the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses beyond 31 March, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website in order to get regular updates.

