"It is informed that the matter has been examined in this ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 exams, it has been decided by the competent authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS exam for 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," Secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a letter to the National Board of Examinations in Medical sciences.

