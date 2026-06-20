NEET-UG Re-test 2026 Live: NTA tightens security ahead of exam on June 21; Nagpur student assigned centre in Abu Dhabi

NEET UG RE-test LIVE: A nationwide mock drill was underway across the country ahead of the scheduled NEET-UG 2026 re-examinations on Sunday, 21 June. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has ramped up security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the examination. The examination-conducting body stated that it has deployed more than 2 lakh personnel and implemented measures such as CCTV surveillance, while the Telegram messaging app will remain blocked until June 22.
The Delhi High Court on Friday, upholding the Centre's order to block the app amid paper leak concerns, said: “After considering all the arguments, we find that given the emergency nature, the reasons supplied are sufficient and the government has followed the procedure under Section 69A.”
Meanwhile, a NEET aspirant from Nagpur was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, despite opting for Nagpur as his preferred test city.
The family lodged a complaint with the NTA helpline, which acknowledged the mistake and assured them that a revised admit card would be issued after verification.
Speaking to ANI, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh stated that the discrepancy had been rectified and the student had been assigned a centre in his home city.
"The issue has been resolved, and the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur," Singh told ANI.
NEET-UG re-exam timings
The NTA has instructed candidates to arrive at their designated examination centres between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., stressing that entry will not be permitted after the gates close at 1:30 p.m. The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations.
NEET UG RE-test LIVE: The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test on June 21.
NEET UG RE-test LIVE: The Ajmer district administration has completed all security arrangements for the NEET-UG re-examination, with around 300 police personnel set to be deployed across examination centres to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the exam.
Speaking on the security preparations, Ajmer Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Himanshu Jangid said that extensive measures have been put in place across the district's examination centres.
In a bid to ensure peaceful environment for NEET re-examination candidates, the Dehradun district administration has announced a clampdown on public gatherings and noise pollution on June 21, news agency PTI reported.
NEET UG RE-test LIVE: In a public advisory posted on X, the NTA said it is sending reminder SMS messages and emails to candidates, urging them to download their admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for Sunday, June 21.
The agency clarified that authentic SMS communications will be sent through the official sender ID "NICPEP", while emails will originate from "no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in."
It also emphasised that "http://neet.nta.nic.in" is the only official website for the process and advised candidates to type the URL directly into their web browsers to avoid fraudulent links.
The NEET-UG examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses was initially conducted on May 3 this year. However, the test was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak. The matter is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
NEET UG RE-test LIVE: National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Saturday clarified that the issue regarding a Nagpur-based student being allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam has been resolved.
Speaking to ANI, NTA DG Abhishek Singh stated that the discrepancy has been rectified and the student has been assigned a centre in their home city.
"The issue has been resolved, and the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur," Singh told ANI.