NEET-UG Re-test 2026 Live: NTA tightens security ahead of exam on June 21; Nagpur student assigned centre in Abu Dhabi

NEET UG RE-test LIVE: A nationwide mock drill was underway across the country ahead of the scheduled NEET-UG 2026 re-examinations on Sunday, 21 June. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has ramped up security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the examination. The examination-conducting body stated that it has deployed more than 2 lakh personnel and implemented measures such as CCTV surveillance, while the Telegram messaging app will remain blocked until June 22.

The Delhi High Court on Friday, upholding the Centre's order to block the app amid paper leak concerns, said: “After considering all the arguments, we find that given the emergency nature, the reasons supplied are sufficient and the government has followed the procedure under Section 69A.”

Meanwhile, a NEET aspirant from Nagpur was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, despite opting for Nagpur as his preferred test city.

The family lodged a complaint with the NTA helpline, which acknowledged the mistake and assured them that a revised admit card would be issued after verification.

Speaking to ANI, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh stated that the discrepancy had been rectified and the student had been assigned a centre in his home city.

"The issue has been resolved, and the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur," Singh told ANI.

NEET-UG re-exam timings

The NTA has instructed candidates to arrive at their designated examination centres between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., stressing that entry will not be permitted after the gates close at 1:30 p.m. The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations.