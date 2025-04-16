NEET-PG 2025 exam date released, to be held in two shifts - check details here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday officially released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 notification date on its website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the notification, the online application window will open on 17 April after 3 pm and will remain open until 7 May, with the deadline set at 11.55 pm. The exam for the NEET PG 2025 has been scheduled to be conducted on 15 June, and results will be announced on 15 July, added the notification.

The NEET PG 2025 for the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be computer-based and conducted over two shifts.

Like every year, about two lakh MBBS graduates may appear for NEET PG, competing for approximately 52,000 postgraduate medical seats across India.

NEET PG 2025: Shift pattern For the first time in 2024, the NEET PG was held in two shifts on 11 August. The first shift took place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aspirants are seeking abandonment of the two-shift format and calling for a return to the traditional single-shift exam. They are citing inconsistencies in the question paper difficulty and doubts regarding the fairness of the score normalisation process.

The two-shift format was first introduced in 2024, sparking widespread debate and dissatisfaction. As of now, NBEMS has not provided an official response or indication about any changes to the exam pattern or steps.