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NEET-PG 2026 result declared: Check score, rank and cut-off details

NEET-PG 2026 results are out. NBEMS has released candidates' scores and ranks after the August 30 exam, with a re-exam held in Jaipur on September 5 due to a power failure. Scorecards and answer keys will be available from October 1.

Written By Prabhakar Jha
Published24 Sep 2026, 02:45 PM IST
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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET-PG 2026 result for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses for the 2026-27 academic session.

The exam was held on August 30. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and rank on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

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A total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared for the August 30 examination. Separately, 2,416 candidates took the re-examination conducted in Jaipur on September 5.

NEET-PG 2026 cut-off marks

NBEMS has specified the minimum qualifying percentile and corresponding cut-off marks for different categories:

General/EWS: 50th percentile — 262 marks

General PwBD: 45th percentile — 244 marks

SC/ST/OBC, including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC: 40th percentile — 226 marks

The NEET-PG 2026 rank represents a candidate's overall merit position among all candidates who appeared for the examination. NBEMS said the rank was determined based on marks obtained and the applicable tie-breaking criteria mentioned in the examination’s Information Bulletin.

NEET-PG 2026 scorecard: When will it be available?

Candidates will be able to download their individual NEET-PG 2026 scorecards from October 1, 2026, onwards through the NBEMS website.

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