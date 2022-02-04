NEET-PG exam 2022: SC to decide on postponement of medical entrance test today

Ahead of the NEET PG 2022 exam, the Supreme will hear a plea on postponement of the medical test on Friday. NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 12. The plea claims that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of mandatory internship period.

The plea filed by six MBBS graduates, through Dubey Law Chambers, seeks a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the scheduled test until various requirements, such as completion of mandatory internship period, set forth in the PG Regulations, are met by many aspirants.

One of the NEET PG regulations said that 30 beds of a hospital have to be assigned to one unit of students pursuing the PG course and now two students of two academic sessions will have to be accommodated in the same facility.

The petition raises a challenge to the violation of NEET PG Regulations, 2000, while admitting candidates for academic sessions in one session as there is an "explicit cap on the number of PG admissions to be done per year per unit", a lawyer of the firm said.

Several hundred MBBS graduates, whose internship got halted due to their duty in tackling COVID-19 pandemic, would be rendered ineligible from appearing in the NEET-PG test due to lack of mandatory internship duty that too without their fault, the plea said while seeking deferment of the test.

The plea has sought an extension of the deadline of completion of internship from May 31.

(With PTI inputs)

