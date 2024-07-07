Mint Primer | NEET-UG fiasco: How to avoid trouble, going ahead
Summary
- Alleged irregularities in India's crucial medical entrance exam have sparked widespread controversy, leading to court hearings and government actions. Can the integrity of the NEET-UG be restored, and what measures are necessary to prevent future breaches? Read on to find out.
On 8 July, a Supreme Court bench will hear around 24 petitions challenging alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), an exam crucial for admission into undergraduate medical programmes. The verdict could affect approximately 2.4 million students. Mint takes detailed look at the situation: