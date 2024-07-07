Mint Primer | NEET-UG fiasco: How to avoid trouble, going ahead

What went wrong with the tests?

The NEET-UG, assessing students on physics, biology, and chemistry, was held on 5 May across 4,750 centres in 571 Indian cities and 14 international locations. Allegations from students, coaching centres, teachers, and parents include paper leaks, exam delays at certain centres, unwarranted grace marks, and unusually high scores—67 students achieved the maximum score of 720, the highest possible. There is a growing demand for the tests to be scrapped and a retest conducted, a move the Indian government has thus far resisted.

How has the government reacted so far? In response to the controversy, the government has annulled grace marks awarded to 1,563 students and conducted a retest for them. A committee has been established to enhance the structure, processes, data management, and security protocols of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which oversees the exam. NTA director Subodh Kumar Singh has been removed from his post. Furthermore, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at preventing unfair practices in public examinations, has been notified.

What lessons can be drawn from the fiasco? Education experts advocate for greater transparency in awarding grace marks for exam delays and call for tighter control over the entire supply chain of test materials, from printing to distribution. They also stress the need for better training of invigilators to detect malpractice at exam centres. The NTA is expected to collaborate more closely with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team to monitor the darknet and counter sophisticated hacking attempts.

