The National Testing Agency will be administering the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET-UG 2024 on Sunday, May 5.

NEET-UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be administering the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET-UG 2024 on Sunday, May 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 24 lakh students have enrolled for the undergraduate medical entrance exam this year that will be held across 557 cities throughout the country and in 14 cities outside India. Meanwhile, the NEET-UG results will be announced on June 14.

Also read: NEET 2024 Admit Card highlights: NEET hall tickets out. Check direct link, steps to download here The 3 hour 20 minutes long exam will begin at 2 pm and conclude by 5:20 pm. The national testing agency has released a set of guidelines to be followed by candidates appearing for NEET-UG exam this year which are as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates must not be in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatables, ornaments, or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the concerned subject. Also read: NEET UG Admit Card 2024 OUT! NTA releases hall ticket on exams.nta.ac.in. Check direct link here NTA prohibits impersonation that is asking someone else to write the examination or prepare material for copying.

Attempting or engaging in malpractices or giving or receiving assistance directly or indirectly or assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices is prohibited.

Candidates will not be permitted to write questions or answers on any material other than the answer sheet. All written work including rough work must be don on answer scripts given by the Centre Superintendent.

NTA prohibits tearing of answer sheet or any page of the test booklet.

No person other than the examination staff must be contacted or communicated with during the exam time.

The answer sheet (Original OMR/Office Copy of OMR)cannot be taken out of the examination hall/room.

Smuggling out Question Paper or its part or answer sheet or a part of it is not permitted.

Candidates cannot threaten any of the officials connected with the conduct of the exam or any of the students. Also read: NEET UG Admit Card 2024: When, where and how to access hall ticket — from exam centre to time, all you need to know Manipulation and fabrication of online documents such as admit card, rank letter is prohibited.

Forceful entry/exit in/from examination centre/hall

Use of any electronic device is prohibited after entering the examination centre.

Tampering, overwriting, providing incorrect information or obliterating any information printed on the OMR answer sheet is strictly prohibited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!