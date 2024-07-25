NEET-UG 2024 revised scorecard released at exams.nta.ac.in: Direct link, steps to check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised scorecard of the NEET-UG 2024 exams following the directive of the Supreme Court. The NEET-UG 2024 revised scorecards are available at the official website exams.nta.ac.in. Students who were waiting for their revised NEET-UG 2024 results, can go to the official website and check their scores.
Go to the official NTA website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
Click on revised scorecards notification
You will be asked to enter your credentials
Enter them and your revised scorecard will be displayed on the screens
Save them for future purpose
