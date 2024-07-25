NEET-UG 2024 revised scorecard released at exams.nta.ac.in: Direct link, steps to check here

  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised scorecard of the NEET-UG 2024 exams following the directive of the Supreme Court

Updated25 Jul 2024, 03:59 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised scorecard of the NEET-UG 2024 exams following the directive of the Supreme Court. The NEET-UG 2024 revised scorecards are available at the official website exams.nta.ac.in. Students who were waiting for their revised NEET-UG 2024 results, can go to the official website and check their scores.

NEET-UG 2024 REVISED SCORECARD: HOW TO CHECK

Go to the official NTA website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Click on revised scorecards notification

You will be asked to enter your credentials

Enter them and your revised scorecard will be displayed on the screens

Save them for future purpose

 

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 03:59 PM IST
