Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Education / NEET-UG 2024 revised scorecard released at exams.nta.ac.in: Direct link, steps to check here
BREAKING NEWS

NEET-UG 2024 revised scorecard released at exams.nta.ac.in: Direct link, steps to check here

Livemint

  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised scorecard of the NEET-UG 2024 exams following the directive of the Supreme Court

Mint Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised scorecard of the NEET-UG 2024 exams following the directive of the Supreme Court. The NEET-UG 2024 revised scorecards are available at the official website exams.nta.ac.in. Students who were waiting for their revised NEET-UG 2024 results, can go to the official website and check their scores.

NEET-UG 2024 REVISED SCORECARD: HOW TO CHECK

Go to the official NTA website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Click on revised scorecards notification

You will be asked to enter your credentials

Enter them and your revised scorecard will be displayed on the screens

Save them for future purpose

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.