The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised scorecard of the NEET-UG 2024 exams following the directive of the Supreme Court. The NEET-UG 2024 revised scorecards are available at the official website exams.nta.ac.in. Students who were waiting for their revised NEET-UG 2024 results, can go to the official website and check their scores.

NEET-UG 2024 REVISED SCORECARD: HOW TO CHECK Go to the official NTA website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

You will be asked to enter your credentials

Enter them and your revised scorecard will be displayed on the screens

Save them for future purpose

