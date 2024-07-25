The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised scorecard of the NEET-UG 2024 exams following the directive of the Supreme Court. The NEET-UG 2024 revised scorecards are available at the official website exams.nta.ac.in. Students who were waiting for their revised NEET-UG 2024 results, can go to the official website and check their scores.
NEET-UG 2024 REVISED SCORECARD: HOW TO CHECK
Go to the official NTA website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
You will be asked to enter your credentials
Enter them and your revised scorecard will be displayed on the screens
Save them for future purpose
