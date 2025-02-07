The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on February 7. Aspiring NEET UG candidates can now apply through the official NTA website: neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2025 application process commenced on Friday, February 7, and will remain open until March 7.

NTA has clarified that an APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registration, allowing candidates to use other available means of identification, details of which will be available in the information bulletin soon.

The NEET-UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2025.

The NTA has confirmed that the exam will continue to be conducted in pen and paper mode following deliberations between the education and health ministries.

CHECK NEET -UG 2025 DETAILS, EXAM FEES

NEET-UG 2025: Important Dates Registration Period: February 7 – March 7, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 7, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Correction Window: March 9 – March 11, 2025

City Intimation Announcement: By April 26, 2025

Admit Card Download: By May 1, 2025

Exam Date: May 4, 2025 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

Result Declaration: By June 14, 2025 (Tentative)