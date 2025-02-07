The medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted on May 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on February 7. Aspiring NEET UG candidates can now apply through the official NTA website: neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2025 application process commenced on Friday, February 7, and will remain open until March 7.

NTA has clarified that an APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registration, allowing candidates to use other available means of identification, details of which will be available in the information bulletin soon.

The NEET-UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2025.

The NTA has confirmed that the exam will continue to be conducted in pen and paper mode following deliberations between the education and health ministries.

NEET -UG 2025 DETAILS, EXAM FEES

NEET-UG 2025: Important Dates Registration Period: February 7 – March 7, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 7, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Correction Window: March 9 – March 11, 2025

City Intimation Announcement: By April 26, 2025

Admit Card Download: By May 1, 2025

Exam Date: May 4, 2025 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

Result Declaration: By June 14, 2025 (Tentative)

NEET-UG 2025: Steps to Apply Visit the official NTA NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in1.

Register online by providing the necessary personal details such as name, date of birth, gender, contact details, and nationality.

Fill in the application form with accurate personal and academic information.

Upload scanned images of required documents, including a recent passport-sized photograph and signature.

Pay the online application fee as per your category.

Carefully review all entered details before final submission.

After submission, note the application number for future reference. NEET-UG 2025: Application Correction Window After the registration deadline, NTA will provide a window for candidates to rectify any mistakes in their application forms. This correction window will be open from March 9 to March 11, 2025. During this period, candidates can edit specific details in their forms. If changes involve category or selection of an international exam city, additional fees may be applicable.