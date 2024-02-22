The National Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has now expanded the list of examination cities for international students by adding 14 foreign cities in 12 countries. NTA announced on Wednesday, February 21, a list of 14 overseas centres that will host the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) medical exam in 2024.

NTA will provide testing facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bangkok, Singapore and Lagos among other global cities with the provision of medical exam centres in these cities. United Arab Emirates is the sole country with three cities in the list of medical examination centres while all the other countries have one. Also read: Class 10, 12 board exams: Students can appear twice in a year from 2025-26, says Education Minister

The notice stated, "In continuation of the public notice dated February 9, 2024, it has been decided that the exam will be conducted in foreign cities."

The NTA notice stated that students who had already paid fees and chosen centres in India, without the option for foreign centres, would now be able to change their exam city and country when the correction window opens. However, candidates aspiring to take their medical exam abroad will be required to pay a differential amount.

Those students applying afresh for the exam can select their preferred country and city directly from the drop-down menu during the registration process which ends on March 9.

NEET is the sole entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses in India, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) under India’s Ministry of Education. NTA’s recent move to add overseas centres comes after concerns were raised by expat students over the agency's earlier decision not to have overseas centres for 2024 NEET exam.

School director and principal of Sunrise English Private School in Abu Dhabi, Dr Thakur S Mulchandani said, “The common problems faced were for parents who have other children with ongoing schooling commitments, the logistics of managing travel arrangements while ensuring the welfare of their other children, also the financial burden of travel expenses and accommodation further compounded the stress for families," reported Gulf News.

Director and principal of Sharjah Indian School, Pramod Mahajan said, “ We had raised their concerns by giving a representation to the Indian education minister through the Indian Association Sharjah. Our delegation had visited Delhi for this. We are happy that the students’ concerns have been addressed," reported Gulf News.

