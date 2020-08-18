‘Going online will stem corruption’

I think the changes are here to stay. For one, travel time of our executives can be saved. Second, with all processes online, there is no room for corrupt practices to take root. However, some of the courses which do need our physical presence, especially at a higher level of training, we would be conducting those in person in post-covid times. For instance, in processes where you are required to use some of the equipment for training faculty, or programmes in training for values, ethics, honesty, etc., which need to be impregnated among the faculty, online training may not be adequate. So, physical training has to be conducted wherever necessary. Besides, all said and done, we have a social life and coming together is a requirement.