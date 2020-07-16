'Managers need to learn skills that cannot be replaced by machines'

Managers need to learn two things. First, artificial intelligence (AI)-resistant skills — those that cannot be replaced by machines and automation. For example, anyone can recite the formula for return on investment, but not many students can calculate it for a company like Amazon or Microsoft — neither the numerator or denominator are well defined. And second, how to harness the growing power of AI to meet the emerging needs. Take three examples — travel websites, GPS device, and Zoom conferences. All created value for the society, while replacing human jobs and physical human-to-human interactions.