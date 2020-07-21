New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will launch 'Manodarpan' initiative today. It is an initiative under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, to provide psychosocial support to students for their mental health and well-being.

"Dear Parents, Teachers, and Students! Now the results are out, and admissions have started, children would be having psychosocial issues, especially during these unprecedented times of #COVID19. To address such concerns, I am launching #MANODARPAN tomorrow at 11 AM." Pokhriyal said in a tweet

"The platform will act as a sustainable psychosocial support system for all students, teachers & families,"

"In case, you have any suggestions for the platform; please do share with me in the comments below using #MANODARPAN." he said in another tweet.

See you tomorrow! — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 20, 2020

"The 'Manodarpan' initiative has been included in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, as a part of strengthening human capital and increasing productivity and efficient reform and initiatives for the education sector," the ministry stated.

Minister of State for HRD, Secretaries of the Department of Higher Education and the School Education and Literacy, and senior officials of the ministry will also be present on the occasion.

India's total coronavirus tally crossed the 11-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.





