'Saddened by 3-language formula': Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami on NEP 2020

"We are saddened by the 3 language policy introduced by the central government in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Rejecting the Centre's three-language formula proposed in the recently introduced NEP 2020, the CM after a chairing a meeting of Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat, "Our state is already following 2 language policy since decades and there will be no changes in it."

He further added that the Centre should allow the states to implement their own policy on the subject.

“I request Prime Minister to pay heed to the unanimous demand of the people of Tamil Nadu to reconsider the three language policy and allow states to make a decision as per their own policy," he further said.

Palaniswami’s statement comes in the backdrop of opposition to the NEP in Tamil Nadu on the grounds that the policy allegedly imposes Hindi and Sanskrit.

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language and lowering the stakes of board exams are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP unveiled last week.

Earlier MK Stalin, President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) questioned Centre over new education policy saying it is an attempt to impose Hindi and Sanskrit.

CPI believes that new education policy will deprive access of education to socially disadvantage and poorer section of society.

"We cannot accept this new education policy. It was not discussed in parliament properly. It was not also discussed with state governments properly, after all education is on the concurrent list. It is an assault on federal polity of our country," said Raja.

