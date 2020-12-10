'There is no plan to cancel NEET 2021': Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Putting an end to speculation regarding the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today said that there is no plan to cancel NEET 2021. 'There is no plan to cancel NEET 2021," Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

"We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres, we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," the minister said.

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today interacted with the students live on his Twitter handle to address their questions regarding CBSE Boards 2021, JEE Main 2021, and NEET 2021. Most of the requests addressed to the Union Education Minister, before the live session, were related to the reduction of the syllabus of JEE Main 2021, NEET, CBSE exams.

"We've conducted NEET in offline mode till now but we will take it into consideration if students want online NEET exam," the minister said.

In response to a student's question that JEE Main & JEE Advanced syllabus will be reduced, the minister replied that discussions are going on regarding this. "We are discussing on the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 so that students from all boards can participate," the minister said.

"Dear students, I had a great time interacting with you #live today via #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Thank you for tuning in! I hope you received answers to your queries related to upcoming competitive/board exams," he tweeted.

Ahead of the session, the minister has asked the students to share their concerns.

“Dear teachers, parents and students, happy to share that I am going to live on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive," he had tweeted.

