11 students commit suicide in Telangana, MP after board exam result announcement
Nearly eleven students reportedly committed suicide in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh after the announcement of board exam result
Seven students from Telangana and four in Madhya Pradesh reportedly ended their lives after the announcement of intermediate and Class 10th board examination results. According to a Times of India report, five girls and two boys took their lives because of their poor exam results. Four more students ended their lives due to the same reason in Madhya Pradesh, reported TOI.