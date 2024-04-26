11 students commit suicide in Telangana, MP after board exam result announcement

Seven students from Telangana and four in Madhya Pradesh reportedly ended their lives after the announcement of intermediate and Class 10th board examination results. According to a Times of India report, five girls and two boys took their lives because of their poor exam results. Four more students ended their lives due to the same reason in Madhya Pradesh, reported TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most of the students who committed suicide opted for the science stream In Telangana, most of the students who committed suicide after the result announcement had opted for the science stream and were appearing for their intermediate first-year exams. A teenage girl from Medak district failed to clear the chemistry paper for a second time, reported TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far there has been no official statement by any government official related to the exact number of deaths reported. However, the police have said that the suicide cases of students after the examination results were reported from across the state, according to Indian Express. Telangana's first case of student suicide after the result announcement this year was a 16-year-old from Tandur in Mancherial district. He died after he couldn't clear the exam in four subjects in the first year, police told IE.

Most of the students who committed suicide are between the age of 16 to 17 and took their lives by hanging, jumping into a community well, or drowning in a pond.

In Madhya Pradesh, two students who tried to take their lives after the announcement of results by the Madhya Pradesh Examination Board failed in mathematics. Two more students who attempted suicide are on ventilators, according to TOI.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the class 11th and 12th results on Wednesday, April 24. According to the released data, there has been a slight decrease in the overall pass percentage of 1st year as compared with last year's performance. In 2023, the pass percentage for Inter 1st year stood at 63.85%, which plunged to 61.06% in 2024.

