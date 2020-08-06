11 students from 11 states seek cancellation of JEE & NEET examination

Eleven students aspiring to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) have moved Supreme court on Thursday seeking directions for cancellation of the exams scheduled to be held in September.

The students belonging to 11 different states have sought cancellation of the Public notices dated 03.07.2020 issued by National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduling the examination of JEE (Main) April-2020 between 1st to 6th September, 2020 and NEET UG-2020 on 13th September, 2020. The petitioners contended that there is an alarming spurt of COVID-19 cases in India and in view of which they seeking directions for the NTA to conduct the JEE (Main) April-2020 and NEET UG-2020 only after normalcy is restored in our country, post COVID-19 crisis.

The students have sought parity with the cancellation order related to other national examinations including the Chartered Accountants (CA) Students, whose July, 2020, Exams have been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and duly recorded in apex court order dated 13 July.

The petition filed through Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava alleged that the respondents have arbitrarily overlooked that most of the parents of the affected students are facing utmost financial distress due to reduced financial opportunities amid COVID-19 crisis. In such a situation, further burdening them with the cost of Transportation, Accommodation and Medical Treatment of their wards, for appearing in the captioned examination, is utterly unjust, unfair and unwarranted.

The petitioners also alleged that the examination conducting body has ignored the plight of lakhs of students belonging to Bihar, Assam and North Eastern States, which are presently witnessing incessant flood and thus conducting online or offline examinations in such places, is not possible.

They have also sought directions to increase the number of Examination Centres of the captioned JEE (Main) April -2020 and NEET UG-2020, so as to provide at least one Examination Centre in every Districts of India

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via