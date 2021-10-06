Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Education >News >17,000 Indian students likely to return to Australia soon, Pradhan raises issue with Aussie counterpart

17,000 Indian students likely to return to Australia soon, Pradhan raises issue with Aussie counterpart

Minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan said both India and Australia were committed to support Australia-bound Indian students at every stage. (PTI Photo/File)
2 min read . 11:38 AM IST Livemint

Education Ministry sources told ANI that Pradhan raised the issue of more than 17,000 Indian students who want to return to Australia for education during the meeting.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with Australian counterpart Alan Tudge and discussed the issue of 17,000 Indian students who want to return to Australia for education.

It is expected that the return of all these students will start soon.

During the meet, the two Ministers laid emphasis on both countries' commitment to supporting Australia-bound students at every stage.

The Australian minister briefed him on the steps being taken by the Australian government to ease the return of Indian students to Australia.

The two ministers "laid emphasis on both countries' commitment to supporting Australia-bound students at every stage".

Last week, Australia announced the reopening of international travel and the easing of border restrictions. The country has approved the India-made Covishield vaccine for travelling into the country.

There was confusion on the return after coming to India during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now there is positive news for the Indian students who studying there because the Australian government had given recognition to the Covishield vaccine.

Pradhan took to Twitter on Tuesday and said he has a productive discussion with Tudge.

During the virtual discussion, they agreed to strengthen the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education, especially in two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges, applied research and other areas of mutual priority.

"@AlanTudgeMP also elaborated on Australia's preparation, including a students arrival pilot for the return of International and Indian students to Australia. Both India and Australia are committed to support Australia-bound Indian students at every stage," he tweeted.

 

Pradhan said that the education and skill spectrum has significant potential for further cooperation between New Delhi and Canberra.

Pradhan also reaffirmed that the National Education Policy, 2020 will be instrumental in realising the aspirations and future needs of our youth and in making India a global knowledge hub. The education and skills spectrum has a significant potential for further co-operation between India and Australia, he further added.

Minister Pradhan and his Australian counterpart agreed to strengthen the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education with an emphasis on two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges, applied research, and other areas of mutual priority.

