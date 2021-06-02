NEW DELHI: At least 18 Indian universities have found a place among the top 200 best universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Ranking 2021. Three new institutes were added to the list this year.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) continues to be the best institution from India at 37 rank in Asia, followed by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Roopar and Indore. Three new names - King George's Medical University, Lucknow, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, and Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, made their debut on the list, the British ranking agency said on Wednesday.

Three Indian institutions were included in the top 100 list as against four last year. The top five domestic schools saw a drop in their rankings. While IISc dropped a rank from last year, IIT Ropar dropped eight positions to be ranked at 55th in Asia, and IIT Indore dropped 23 spots to 78. Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, a state-run deemed university, was ranked 122, 30 ranks below its position in 2020 and IIT Gandhinagar was ranked at 137 as against 114 last year. King George's Medical University, which made its debut in 2021 was placed at 139.

“THE Asia University Rankings are becoming increasingly competitive every year. It’s great to see India continue to secure a number of positions in the top 100, and very impressive to see three debut institutions appear in the top 200," said Phil Baty, chief knowledge officer, THE.

“India’s record number of participating institutions this year is testament to the willingness of its universities to stand up on the regional and world stage to showcase their strengths and benchmark against their peers. We hope that we continue to see numbers grow over the coming years as Indian universities adapt to the post-covid world, and the opportunities it may present to attract and retain more regional students and academic staff as disruption to traditional talent flow continues," added Baty.

The top seven IITs including those in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai have collectively taken a stand to not participate in the rankings since 2020 as they believe that THE needs to “convince them about the parameters and transparency in their ranking process".

At least 63 Indian universities participated in this year’s rankings including 14 institutions debuting in the table. This puts India at third place overall in terms of university representation behind Japan (116 universities) and China (91).

Of the 49 Indian universities appearing in the rankings for at least a second consecutive year, the majority 51% have maintained or improved their 2020 ranking positions. Among the Indian universities, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata made the maximum gain by securing 142 rank, up from the 251-300 band last year. IISER Pune, however, dropped 69 spots this year to be ranked at 199 in Asia.

THE does not assign individual ranks beyond 200, instead puts institutions in bands.

Overall, 551 universities appeared in rankings this year from 30 countries in Asia. China’s Tsinghua University topped the Asian league table, followed by Peking University (China) and National University of Singapore.

