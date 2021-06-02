18 Indian universities in the top 200 list in Asia

Three Indian institutions were included in the top 100 list as against four last year. The top five domestic schools saw a drop in their rankings. While IISc dropped a rank from last year, IIT Ropar dropped eight positions to be ranked at 55th in Asia, and IIT Indore dropped 23 spots to 78. Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, a state-run deemed university, was ranked 122, 30 ranks below its position in 2020 and IIT Gandhinagar was ranked at 137 as against 114 last year. King George's Medical University, which made its debut in 2021 was placed at 139.