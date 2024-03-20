202 higher educational institutes to use CUET-UG scores this year, says UGC chief
University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Wednesday said approximately 202 higher educational institutes including 46 Central Universities have registered for using CUET-UG 2024 scores for their admission in UG programmes and more are joining
University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said that approximately 202 higher educational institutes including 46 Central Universities have registered for using CUET-UG 2024 scores for their admission in UG programmes and more are joining.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message