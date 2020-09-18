2021 best colleges in America: Harvard leads the University Rankings

The rankings also measure the best value among the top 250 schools by dividing each institution’s overall score by its net price. By this measure, the No. 1 school is Berea College, a private liberal-arts college in Kentucky that charges students no tuition. (The United States Naval Academy, the only service academy on the list, also doesn’t charge tuition, but because students are obligated to enter active-duty military service upon graduation, it isn’t considered for inclusion in the best-value ranking.) Only two of the schools ranked in the top 10 for best value are private, and the second- and third-ranked institutions (Bernard M. Baruch College and City College of New York) are both part of the public university system of New York City.