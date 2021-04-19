2021-22 academic session at varsities unlikely before September

“The current situation and the delay in school board examinations because of covid-19 has a direct bearing on us," said Pooran Chand Joshi, vice-chancellor of Delhi University. “When things were looking good and campuses such as ours were planning for the new academic session, the virus turned more dangerous and we are now in the grip of a massive second wave. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state board examinations and their results will govern our decision. The academic session for the fresh batch will definitely get delayed," Joshi said.