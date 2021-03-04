At least 25 courses by Indian universities, mostly from the Indian Institutes of Technology ( IITs ), have ranked among the top 100 global list, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

While the petroleum engineering course at IIT Madras was ranked 30th in the world, mineral and mining engineering at IIT Bombay (41) and IIT Kharagpur (44) were among the best 50 courses in the world. Delhi University was ranked at No. 50 for development studies in 2021 though it dropped nine places from last year, the global higher education consultant QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) said on Thursday.

However, 25 subjects finding a place among the top 100 is one less than last year.

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore retained top-100 ranks for materials science (78th) and chemistry (93rd). IIT Delhi is ranked in 13 subject tables. It achieved top-100 ranks in electrical and electronic engineering (54), computer science (70), and mechanical engineering (79th), QS said.

Among private varsities, O.P. Jindal Global University entered the global top-100 for law at 76 and Birla Institute of Technology and Science for pharmacy and pharmacology in the 151-200 band. It has also entered the rankings for mathematics (451-500 band) and business and management studies (451-500 band).

Six Indian universities are featured in QS’s environmental sciences ranking, with IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur (151-200) attaining top-200 positions. QS evaluated about 14,000 subjects from universities across the world. The details will be released late Thursday.

