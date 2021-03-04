25 Indian courses among top 100

While the petroleum engineering course at IIT Madras was ranked 30th in the world, mineral and mining engineering at IIT Bombay (41) and IIT Kharagpur (44) were among the best 50 courses in the world. Delhi University was ranked at No. 50 for development studies in 2021 though it dropped nine places from last year, the global higher education consultant QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) said on Thursday.

